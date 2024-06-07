Iqraam Rayners aims to repay Broos’ Bafana faith in Nigeria

Stellenbosch FC striker Iqraam Rayners is eager to justify his inclusion in the Bafana Bafana squad as they step up their preparations ahead of two World Cup qualifying matches. The South African senior men’s national team face powerhouses Nigeria away from home in Uyo on Friday (9pm SA time kickoff), before returning home to host Zimbabwe at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein next Tuesday (6pm).

Rayners – who has had his best season in the top-flight for Stellies – is one of two traditional centre forwards picked by head coach Hugo Broos in the final 23-man squad for the upcoming matches, with Burnley’s Lyle Forster also returning. The 28-year-old sharp-shooter scored 15 goals (and recorded two assists) for his club in the DStv Premiership this season, and was pipped to the top scorer award by Orlando Pirates man Tshegofatso Mabasa, who scored 16. However, Broos elected to keep faith with Rayners despite Mabasa’s rich vein of form in the second half of the season.

Rayners will be attending his second consecutive camp under Broos, having been part of the team that played Andorra and Algeria in the Fifa Series in March, where he gave a good account of himself. The Cape Town-born goal-poacher has vowed to do everything in his power to ensure Broos’ decision to recall him is justified. “I thank the coach for believing in me. It’s a great opportunity to be here. I have the confidence to do what he asks me to. I’ll do it, and I’m happy to be here,” Rayners said.

“I’ll do my best to repay his confidence in me. It’s all about working hard – I never expected that I would be part of the national team set-up.” Bafana will utilise their strongest-possible team against some of the best players from the African continent when they face a star-studded Nigeria. Despite missing the exploits of African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen through injury, the Super Eagles will still boast an abundance of talent in both defence and attack.

Atalanta’s Europa League final hat-trick hero Ademola Lookman will lead the likes of Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho as the Africa Cup of Nations finalists look to get their qualifying journey back on track. Rayners revealed that facing Nigeria presented a unique opportunity for him to pit himself against players at a higher level, and is optimistic about executing whatever plan Broos has for their opponents. “It’s not easy to play at this level compared to the PSL. This is international level, so this is a great opportunity for me to test myself against the best on the continent, especially against the players of Nigeria, who play for big clubs in Europe,” he said.

“For me, it’s a great opportunity to be here. I have the confidence to do what the coach asks me to do.” Bafana currently hold the second spot in Group C following their 2-1 victory over Benin, but their surprise 2-0 defeat to Rwanda has placed them under pressure to avoid defeat at all costs in Nigeria. Rayners stated that Broos had targeted a win and a draw in the two matches, given the difficulty of a trip to the Super Eagles.