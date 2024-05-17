Kob, grunter main targets at Blue Lagoon

The rock and surf fishing has shifted towards the winter edible season on the central and southern coast while the North Coast clings to the last of the summer inedibles. The weather has been a proper mix of summer heat and winter chill. Even with the iffy weather, the fishing has still been good.

This past week saw some impressive fish caught up north. Most anglers fished for the last of the summer inedibles. There were some decent sandies and honeycombs caught and a few fish unable to be stopped. While targeting these fish, a few lucky anglers managed some massive giant kingfish. These fish are incredible and deserve a safe release (after some brag photos). Specifically targeting these big kingfish is difficult so well done to those that managed to land these beasts.

The North Coast is the last spot to effectively target those big summer inedibles, so if you are after long runs and screaming drags then to the north you should go. The Blue Lagoon area is still fishing well with multiple species being caught this past week. The kob and grunter have been the main targets while the stumpies and shad have played second fiddle. The beaches to the north have fished very well with big shoals of mullet keeping the kob fed and the imminent arrival of the garrick on everyone’s mind. The South Coast has seen some amazing edible fishing with most of the river mouths being a great place to target the kob. The floods scoured out most of the river mouths down south.

The new mouths are currently very deep and have seen a massive influx of kob into the rivers hunting the local mullet populations. These fish can be targeted using chokka, sardine or live bait. Those looking for the bigger fish will be best suited to the live bait option. Find a deep hole near the river mouth and slide or throw your live bait there. Bait and wait ... The art of sharpening your own hooks has become a lost art in the modern fisherman’s arsenal. With the addition of chemically sharpened hooks and modern materials, it has not been necessary. However, getting that Kendal Round to a sharp point with a file or hone is something which gives one great satisfaction. It is always important to have a sharp hook in all facets, from carp to marlin fishing. A blunt hook will not set as deep or strongly into the fish’s jaw and can result in lost catches.

Please remember to leave the areas that you fish in a better condition than when you got there. Take a few moments to pick up some litter and take it to the nearest bin. Tight lines and screaming reels.

