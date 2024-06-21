On The Fairways With Nisharlan Sewgolum: Rory McIlroy rushed putting process by stabbing at the ball

COLUMN BY NISHARLAN SEWGOLUM This week, golfers got to witness a titanic battle in the final round of the US Open last Sunday, played on a very demanding golf course.

Pinehurst No 2 required these pros to have their all-round games in A-grade shape. From tee shots to recovery shots, it all played a vital part in shooting a good score. Bryson DeChambeau had a three-shot lead going into this final day, but everyone else expected Rory McIlroy to make a charge.

And charge he did as he went strongly two shots ahead, and with his show of play, he looked like the man to close the deal. Drama unfolded as McIlroy missed putts in the last few holes within three feet. Many would regard that kind of length putts as simple tap-ins.

😱 😱 😱 😱



RORY MISSES ON 18.



Bryson can win the U.S. Open with a par on 18. pic.twitter.com/lSk0ZzzZK2 — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 16, 2024 McIlroy, with these misses, handed one of the highest-paid championships to DeChambeau. There are good and bad tips that we can learn from the world’s best.

These short-length putts should never be taken lightly. Stick to your routine and do not rush the process. McIlroy rushed this process, and made more of a ‘stab’ at the ball than a stroke. Keep your putter face following the target even after impact, so that you hold that form of stroke all the way through.

pic.twitter.com/fD9NvqFXav — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) June 17, 2024 When you find yourself in an intense match situation, slow the process down so that you feel your senses still activated.