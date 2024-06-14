On The Fairways With Nisharlan Sewgolum: Wedges in your golf bag

COLUMN BY NISHARLAN SEWGOLUM No matter your level of golf, when you require improvement, the best method is to have your game structured.

This week’s tip is something I often heard golfers speak about, and then go on to mess up the shot, which resulted from confusion. It’s all about your 100m distance shots and the wedges used. With newer technology comes advantages, but if not known well, it can be damaging to your game.

Three clubs are mainly used in this distance zone – your 52-degree gap wedge, 56-degree sand wedge and 60-degree lob wedge. The distance it will carry will be the same order I have set them out in, from furthest to shortest. Your pitching wedge is a 48-degree club. In golf terms, the degree note is the loft on the club. All the wedges are designed for a specific distance. Don’t try hitting them too hard or too soft, and neither should you be adjusting the face of the club for loft and deloft.

The club will do its work when the golf ball is hit correctly. If you are not sure about your distance on these clubs, go to a practice area and have them worked out. Hit shots with different-length backswings, but keeping the same tempo, and take notice of the carry and landing distance. The area inside a 100m zone is a scoring one. For your game of golf, it’s what brings the handicaps down – and for the pros, it’s what wins championships.