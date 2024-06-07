On The Fairways With Nisharlan Sewgolum: Whether it’s a draw or fade, golf is a shot-making sport

COLUMN BY NISHARLAN SEWGOLUM Some part of your golf round will require a shot you were not prepared for – a shot that will need you to adjust your set-up, swing path and visualisation.

Let’s look at the draw and fade shots. The draw moves the ball right to left, while the fade moves it left to right in the trajectory of the shot. For the draw shot, take your normal square set-up. Adjust moving your left foot slightly back to create an open stance. Close the club face and make a swing on the path. Do the opposite movement for the fade, and you will be shaping shots with ease.

The next situation is when faced with hitting from trees. The key is to keep the ball low, hitting through the shot. Take your square set-up, but shift the ball towards just inside your back foot. You will catch the ball on your downswing and reduce flight. A lower lofted club is recommended, eg. a five-iron.

Lastly, the lob shot with no run to the ball is needed when you need to hit over a bunker or water, and get your ball to land softly on the green. Play this shot with soft hands, as holding the club tight will force run in the green. Exaggerate the knee bend and make your swing, taking your backswing outside the line, pushing away from your body.

Commit to this shot and loft of the club used. These are just three shots you will be faced with at some stage in your golf game. Practice this on the range in keeping your scorecard looking good. Golf is a shot-making sport. The best players are prepared for all.