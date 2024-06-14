Phoenix Darts Association ready for SA championships battle

Known as the Phantom Raptors, the Phoenix Darts Association (PDA) – the current SA champions – will be seeking to bring the gold back home when they take on the country’s best at the 2024 Darts South Africa (DSA) championships to be held in Bloemfontein later this month.
The PDA team, which finished second in the KZN league, boasts a strong squad that consists of players who will also be representing the province and eThekwini district.
The three players are Jerry Govender, Dion Andrews and Mack Govender.
PDA’s youth players, brothers Reece and Kyle Elijah, will also be representing KZN in the youth championships.
President of PDA and veteran educator Lucky Laljeeth said that his team had put in many hours of training, and is confident that they will bring the gold back to Phoenix.
He also wished the other KZN teams and sides from throughout the country the best of luck, and safe travels to and from Bloemfontein.