Phoenix soccer tournament to aid families in need

Social football club Expats Sports Friends (Gauteng) is set to participate in the Over-50 Charity Friendship Soccer Tournament in a bid to provide food hampers to more than 500 destitute families. The Phoenix Legends will host the tournament at the Northcroft Grounds in Phoenix on Saturday, commencing at 8.30am.

“The main goal of this tournament is to provide families in need with food hampers that can feed a family of four for up to two weeks. Each team will contribute 50 food hampers, while Expats Sports Friends will contribute 200 food hampers,” said Indren Pillay, chairman of Expats Sports Friends. “As we navigate the challenges of an ever-changing world, Expats Sports Friends (Gauteng), together with the participating soccer teams, serve as a shining example of how sports can be a catalyst for positive change. “By using soccer as an avenue to uplift lives, they are building a stronger, more united community.”

The club partners with other local social football clubs to inspire a sense of pride and ownership within the community represented. Other teams participating include Benoni Old Boys (JHB), Friends (JHB), Mangaung Legends (Bloemfontein), PMB Legends, Danefield, Longcroft and Chatsworth Central Legends. Expats Sports Friends have been quietly making a significant impact on the lives of individuals and families in impoverished areas around the country.

In a world where sport is often associated with competition and personal glory, the club redefines the game by focusing on community upliftment. Founded in 2021 by a group of enthusiastic soccer lovers, the club’s mission goes beyond scoring goals on the field. In 2022, Expats Sports Friends initiated a charity tournament in Chatsworth, where 400 food hampers were handed over to destitute families, with the hope that this initiative would continue.