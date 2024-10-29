Proteas’ double centuries light up Chattogram Test

Second Test, Day 1 South Africa: 307/2 (De Zorzi 141*, Stubbs 106, Markram 33, Bedingham 18*, Islam 2/110)

Chattogram has been a happy hunting ground for Proteas’ batters over the years. Two of the highest partnerships in South African cricket history have both been accumulated in the Asian seaside port town, then known as Chittagong. And the trend continued yesterday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium with a new generation of Proteas’ batters imprinting their mark.

Tony de Zorzi (141 not out) and Tristan Stubbs (106) both struck their maiden Test centuries on the opening day of the second Test, which was completely dominated by the visitors, who finished on 307/2 when play was called off nine overs early due to bad light. When the call was made it certainly came as a relief to the Bangladeshi bowlers who were forced to toil on a surface that offered nothing in terms of seam movement or significant turn. But that is to take nothing away from De Zorzi and Stubbs’ stealthy contributions that yielded 201 runs for the second wicket.

The sum total of the batting pair’s Test caps were 11 prior to this second Test and neither had played a Test in Asia before departing for Bangladesh. They have also been tasked with the responsibility of restoring a Proteas batting unit that has been as brittle as Marie Biscuit for the longest time. While there may be greater challenges that lay ahead, both De Zorzi and Stubbs showed both the technique and temperament to build big innings, absorb pressure when Bangladesh were able to exert some, and then recognise the opportunities to transfer it through some excellent orthodox and reverse sweeps.

It is not a mere coincidence that both have scored triple centuries in the CSA 4-Day Series over the past couple of years that signified their appetite for spending long periods of time at the crease. De Zorzi was afforded a lifeline on six when debutant wicket-keeper Mahidul Islam Ankon, who was drafted into the side for the injured Litton Das, dropped a straightforward chance but from there on the left-hander was in complete control. He toyed with the spinners’ lengths by advancing down the wicket to hit the ball straight down the ground with power, while also manufacturing sweep shots both sides of the wicket.

The innings was even more impressive due to De Zorzi suffering from cramp because of intense humidity. “Huge credit to him. He was cramping in his forearm. We kept reminding each other not to take anything for granted,” Stubbs said of his batting partner. “I was really nervous upfront. It was nice batting with Tony. He was calm and flowing quite nicely. He was sweeping very well. If it's working on the day, then you just commit to it. And he did it really well to rotate the strike.”

Stubbs, meanwhile, vindicated Proteas Test coach Shukri Conrad’s endorsement of the youngster batting at No 3 in red-ball cricket despite his limited experience. The former Grey High School prodigy may have made his reputation as a T20 big hitter, but there is certainly much more to his game than slogging at the death overs. He loves the challenge of Test cricket, and working through the tough periods, like when Bangladesh seamer Hasan Mahmud delivered a probing spell outside the off stump after lunch. Stubbs almost took pleasure from leaving the ball outside the off stump in a steely display of discipline, while showing the full face of the bat to block out anything that may have seemed remotely dangerous.