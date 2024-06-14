Rohan Bopanna, Sumit Nagal secure quotas for India in tennis at Paris Olympics

Indian tennis stars Rohan Bopanna and Sumit Nagal have secured 2024 Paris Olympics quotas in tennis through their ATP rankings in doubles and singles, respectively. World No 4 Bopanna – who had represented India at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics – comfortably secured a quota for India, maintaining a spot in the top 10 of the doubles rankings since November last year.

Meanwhile, Nagal made the cut-off after climbing 18 places in the singles rankings last week, occupying the last spot among the eligible players who secured quotas via world rankings, as per Olympics.com Nagal, who was ranked 95th last week, achieved a career-high ranking of 77th following his ATP Challenger title win at the Heilbronn Neckarcup in Germany on Sunday. The men’s and women’s singles events at Paris 2024 will each feature 64 players.