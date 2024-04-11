Sharks expecting a recharged Edinburgh side

FACING a side twice within a couple of weeks can be a tricky challenge, especially if you can’t change too many of your plans in a short space. That is why the Sharks won’t be too focused on which Edinburgh side will pitch up on Saturday afternoon and what they will bring ahead of their European Challenge Cup quarter-final in Durban (kickoff 1:30 pm).

While the Sharks can plough with all their fit players in a bid to reach the semis, the Scottish club is fighting on two fronts and will have to decide if their strongest outfit will run out in the European knockout and then a week later, continue their top-eight fight in Scotland in the United Rugby Championship (URC). This can play into the hands of the home side who have set their sights on European Challenge Cup glory after things didn’t click for them in the URC this season. But, warned experienced hooker Bongi Mbonambi, they can’t focus too much on their opponents, and that they should rather strive to continue with the upwards curve they’ve shown recently.

The Sharks are on a three-game winning run at home and will complete a fourth if they prevail over Edinburgh who is coached by their former boss Sean Everitt. In their last encounter at King’s Park at the end of March, the Sharks won 23-13 in the URC. “The fact that it is a quarter-final in a different competition makes it more difficult,” said Mbonambi.

“We know they will come here even better prepared than before. They will play a better team. We noticed last time that they were missing a couple of their key players. They just returned from the Six Nations, so they will be fresh and more challenging this time around. “Especially with a coach like Sean Everitt. He knows how to prepare a team to come here. They are going to come back stronger.” According to Mbonambi, the short turnaround time between their knockout of this past Sunday, where they thrashed Zebre 47-3, and Saturday’s clash will make it even more tricky.