Wolvaardt makes the plea for more red-ball cricket

THE GAP between lack of red ball cricket and the amount of time spent without playing Test match cricket was the difference between South Africa pushing India all the way, as they fell short in the final day of the One-off Test match losing by 10 wickets against India. The Proteas Women are battered and bruised since they were also white-washed in the ODI series.

South Africa put on a brave fight against a strong Indian side in testing conditions but their lack of experience cost them the small margins, but they gained the lessons moving ahead. There has been enough in the last few results to suggest that with more game time the Proteas Women could become a force in the red-ball format, of course, when you look at the heavy defeat against Australia earlier in the year a lot of doubts could creep in. The draw against England in 2022 after only having played the last Test in 2014, and the recent loss against India without any reference heading into the match, except for the Australia and England fixtures, not only shows potential but also why this format needs to be given a chance to grow.

On paper, losing by 10 wickets will be seen as another heavy defeat, but it will be the small wins that will go a long way into the growth of the format in the Women’s space in South Africa. Laura Wolvaardt (20 and 122) has said the more games they play, the more they will learn, and they will take the lessons against both India and Australia, as they prepare for England later this year. “It was different from being in Australia, being at the WACA (Western Australia Cricket Association) was all about the bounce, swing and the nip, whereas this (India) it was all about the spinners and to sort of navigate all of that,” she said.

“Captaincy wise, it was tricky knowing which field to set, they had a lot of funky fields that were really hard to bat against and their spinners were accurate, they were able to land the ball on a five rand coin every single time. “I have learned a lot as a player, spending time in the middle batting is going to help my captaincy, just to observe what they were doing for more than 300 balls, it’s a learning process for me, it was a great experience and one of the most memorable of the three Test matches I have played because of the character we showed.” Wolvaardt once again solidified why she is one of the best Women batters to ever represent South Africa in all the formats, and the return to form of Sune Luus (65 and 109) ahead of crunch fixtures, and World Cup tournaments was one of the wins in the match.