Durban - A North Coast man sustained severe burns to his body on Tuesday afternoon after accidentally setting himself on fire while trying to smoke out bees from a tree. It is alleged that the man, believed to be in his 40's, had been trying to smoke out bees from a hive in his garden.

The spokesperson for IPSS Medical Rescue Paul Herbst said paramedics received a call from members of the public, stating that a man had accidentally set himself on fire.

"Upon arrival of paramedics, they found an adult male with extensive burns to his upper body. It is alleged that the gentleman was trying to smoke bees out of a tree when they began to sting him."

Herbst said in an attempt to evade and ward off the swarm, the man inadvertently ignited an accelerant, sustaining serious burns.

"The man was stabilised at the scene and transported to a medical facility."

