Stars glitter at awards







Bollywood stars showed up in style for the 2019 International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) in Mumbai recently. From red carpet stunners to top-notch performances and, of course, award celebrations, the night was one to remember. There is something special about Mumbai – it’s colourful, energetic, magical, vibrant, passionate and contagious. Mumbai never sleeps and is the home of Bollywood, making it the perfect host for the 2019 International Indian Filmfare Academy (IIFA) Awards.

I have attended IIFA for 17 years, so celebrating two decades of IIFA in Mumbai was the perfect cinematic experience.

The homecoming of the mega celebrations took place over two days from September 16 – with IIFA Fashion Rocks and the main IIFA night at The Dome.

IIFA Rocks was a power-packed explosion of fashion by Shantanu and Nikhil, brilliant musical creations, and the technical awards which, as expected, were scooped by the film, Andhadhun.

The star-studded 20th main awards ceremony was the crowning glory of the IIFA celebrations that brought out some of the biggest superstars. They included Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Katrina Kaif, Rajkumar Hirani, Arjit Singh, Pritam and Neil Nitin Mukesh.



The sStylish and brilliant brothers Aparshaki and Ayushmann Khurrana were the perfect hosts and kept the audience entertained with their charisma and wit.



The hit film, Raazi, won Best Picture, while Alia Bhatt won Best Actress for the same movie.



Sriram Raghavan won Best Director for the highly acclaimed Andhadhun, while Ranveer Singh won Best Actor for Padmaavaat.



Sara Ali Khan scooped Best Debut Actress for Kedaernath, while Ishaan Khatter was named the Best Debut Actor for Beyond The Clouds. His brother, Shahid Kapoor, handed him the award.



There were performances by Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Sara Ali Khan, but Ranveer Singh ruled the show with danceing queen Madhuri Dixit.



She mesmerised the audiences with her tribute to the legendary choreographer Saroj Khan.



One of the masterful strokes of IIFA this year was the special awards to recognise “winners among winners” for the past 20 years.



Ranbir Kapoor won Best Actor for Barfi, Deepika Padukone for Padmaavaat, and Pritam won Best Music for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, while Kahoo Naa… Pyar Hai won the Best Picture.



Rajkumar Hirani won Best Director for the classic film 3 Idiots.



There’s no doubt that the homecoming celebration of IIFA was a spectacle that proudly showcased the largest film industry in the world on a global platform.



IIFA is conceptualised and produced by Wizcraft International. The team has expressed its interest in bringing IIFA to South Africa.



The IIFA Awards will be broadcast on Colors TV.



* Bunseelal is the founder of Star Attraction and the official representative of Colors TV in South Africa. He is also a movie critic and presenter of the Breakfast Show on Eastwave Radio. Write to him at [email protected]



