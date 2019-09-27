Bollywood stars showed up in style for the 2019 International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) in Mumbai recently. From red carpet stunners to top-notch performances and, of course, award celebrations, the night was one to remember.
There is something special about Mumbai – it’s colourful, energetic, magical, vibrant, passionate and contagious.
Mumbai never sleeps and is the home of Bollywood, making it the perfect host for the 2019 International Indian Filmfare Academy (IIFA) Awards.
I have attended IIFA for 17 years, so celebrating two decades of IIFA in Mumbai was the perfect cinematic experience.
The homecoming of the mega celebrations took place over two days from September 16 – with IIFA Fashion Rocks and the main IIFA night at The Dome.
IIFA Rocks was a power-packed explosion of fashion by Shantanu and Nikhil, brilliant musical creations, and the technical awards which, as expected, were scooped by the film, Andhadhun.
The star-studded 20th main awards ceremony was the crowning glory of the IIFA celebrations that brought out some of the biggest superstars. They included Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Katrina Kaif, Rajkumar Hirani, Arjit Singh, Pritam and Neil Nitin Mukesh.