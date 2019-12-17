Staycation goals: See Durban like a tourist









Take a historical journey through town. ​LIFESTYLE - MANY of us drive through Durban daily but we rarely take the time to appreciate the beauty of our city. I am guilty of this. So my family and I recently hopped on board Durban’s Ricksha Bus, and went on a tour. We boarded the double-decker bus at North Beach, and made our way to the top for a bird’s-eye view of our surroundings. With our tour guide, Mthandeni Buthelezi, and driver, Mondli Ngema, we travelled along the Golden Mile towards uShaka Marine World.

We had beautiful views of the ocean.

Our journey continued towards the newly-built promenade and, from the height at which we were seated, we could clearly see its length.

As we travelled through Margaret Mncadi Road (Victoria Embankment), we saw several ships docked at the harbour.

Apart from the views, the tour was educational.

We saw historical sites such as the Durban High Court, the Vasco Da Gama Clock, the Durban Manor Hotel, which was previously a gentlemen’s club, and the statue of Dick King, an English trader and colonist.

In the CBD, I pointed out historical sites to my children. This included the Juma Musjid (Grey Street Mosque), Victoria Street Market and the Early Morning Market.

The bus also drives past the Durban Cemetery and the Emmanuel Cathedral.

Leaving the CBD behind, we proceeded to the Berea and Morningside. We travelled to the viewpoint known as The Cube, from where the city and the Moses Mabhida Stadium look picture perfect.

Along the Morningside route, we also got a glimpse of King’s House, the official residence of the president and the deputy president when they visit KwaZulu-Natal.

We headed back to the Golden Mile, driving past the Blue Lagoon and the Suncoast Casino.

This was a great way to learn more about the city, but dress according to the weather. On our day out, it was humid.

The tours are from 9am to 12pm or from 1pm to 4pm, with a 30-minute break.

For bookings, call 0313224209.

