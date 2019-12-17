LIFESTYLE - I DECIDED to conquer my fear of being out at sea by going on a boat ride.
We boarded the Isle of Capri Cruises’ 6m rubber inflatable boat, called the Bafana, on a recent Saturday morning.
The 11-seater boat was referred to as a rubber duck. We put on our life jackets and we were ready to set sail.
As we moved through the harbour, the company’s co-owner and skipper, Benny Janse van Rensburg, said there was a chance we could see dolphins.
He spoke about the history of the harbour and stopped at various points of interest, while we searched for dolphin pods.