Staycation goals: Spot a dolphin









LIFESTYLE - I DECIDED to conquer my fear of being out at sea by going on a boat ride. We boarded the Isle of Capri Cruises’ 6m rubber inflatable boat, called the Bafana, on a recent Saturday morning. The 11-seater boat was referred to as a rubber duck. We put on our life jackets and we were ready to set sail. As we moved through the harbour, the company’s co-owner and skipper, Benny Janse van Rensburg, said there was a chance we could see dolphins. He spoke about the history of the harbour and stopped at various points of interest, while we searched for dolphin pods.

About half an hour later, I felt less tense as I saw the newly-opened promenade, the beachfront and the Moses Mabhida Stadium, from a different viewpoint - 5km away from land and between the shark nets.

Throughout the voyage, we waved at fellow ships and their crew. I did not want the two-hour excursion to end.

But we returned to the wharf and I was hyped about the second trip - on the company’s luxury 14m catamaran called Da Boss.

The 50-seater catamaran has an on-board music system and makes for a great way to celebrate a private party or corporate cruise.

Some of the passengers broke out in dance, as we cruised around the harbour.

The catamaran had a kitchen, three ablution facilities and six private cabins.

The trip was relaxing. The catamaran moved at 14km/* compared to the Bafana, which reach speeds of between 35 to 40km/* .

Janse van Rensburg said: “This offers an amazing experience. After the cruise, people come up to me and ask if they can go out again. To be out in open waters is my passion and I want to share the experience with everyone.”

For information, call 0828514787.

