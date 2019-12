Staycation Goals: Swim with the sharks









​POST reporter, Chanelle Lutchman, and her brother, Yashvir, on the Xpanda Shark Dive at uShaka Marine World. Supplied LIFESTYLE - I WAS ready to take the plunge. I inhaled, exhaled, inhaled again, and submerged into the metal cage. When I got to the bottom, I looked into the eye of a silvertip shark. As I marvelled at how beautiful this flesh-eating shark was, others circled the cage. They then swam away, as though they were okay with us being there. I had to go up for air and Elia Lwaboshi, the sea animals encounter manager at uShaka Marine World, shouted that I return underwater.

The ragged-tooth and grey reef sharks were swimming close to the cage, and moved in unison.

There were 11 sharks in total. It was awesome.

When I looked in front of me, I noticed the spectators watching our every move.

I admit, it took a while to adjust to the salty water and get a rhythm on my breathing but once I did, I could not stop diving back in.

After 10 minutes, I had completed the shark dive experience - voluntarily.

It was one item off my bucket list.

My brother, Yashvir, who accompanied me on this adventure, was equally chuffed.

Lwaboshi said four people could fit into the 3m cage.

He said sharks were harmless.

“Sharks are not cruel or crazy as we assume. We are the ones who inhabit and invade their homes.”

There are no age restrictions and you do not need to be able to swim to go under. Those with physical disabilities can also be accommodated.

And if you are afraid to do it alone, Lwaboshi or his teammates will accompany you.

For more info, call uShaka Marine World ticketing at 0313288000.

