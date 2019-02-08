Durban - Police divers from SAPS Search and Rescue will continue their search for the teenager who was swept out to sea in Amanzimtoti on Wednesday. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said police divers spent most of Thursday searching for the boy but to no avail.

"Police divers will continue the search today."

The teenager and three of his friends believed to be between 16 and 18 were swimming at the main beach in Amanzimtoti when they were swept out to sea by the current.

The friends are recovering in hospital.

Operations Manager for Vema Paramedics, Massimo Galassi, said the teenagers went into the water after the lifeguards had finished their shift.

"The beach was closed for swimming. The boys entered the water and were swept out to sea by a rip current. Swimmers who were training a nearby pool heard their screams for help and contacted paramedics and the beach manager."

Galassi said his paramedics including a team from ER24 managed to pull three of the boys to the shore.



"The boys were transported to Prince Mshiyeni Hospital while SAPS Search and Rescue began searching for the fourth boy. The search, however, was abandoned because it was getting dark."

POST