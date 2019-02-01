Inderan Govender

Durban - PROMINENT Struggle stalwarts have lent their support to the principal of Effingham Heights Secondary School following allegations that pupils were beaten on his watch during a drug raid on Thursday. Chaos erupted when five men, said to be part of the Effingham Heights Community Policing Forum (CPF), allegedly entered the property, removed selected pupils from class and accused them of dealing in drugs. It is alleged the pupils were stripped and assaulted with a knuckle-duster.

The principal, Inderan Govender, was escorted off the premises under the watchful eye of the police on Friday after parents demanded answers.

Members of the Active Citizens Movement (ACM) released a statement this week lending their support to Govender, who is the ACM’s general secretary and “a long-standing activist over many decades for freedom and justice in our country”.

The statement was endorsed by, among others, retired Judge Thumba Pillay, Professor Hoosen Coovadia, Professor Yousuf Vawda, and Eunice David.

It said it condemned any act of violence against any pupil, adding that it was Govender who summoned the police to the school after the incident on Thursday.

The statement described him as a dedicated educator and leader, who had taken a strong stand against corporal punishment in schools.

It added that under no circumstances would he permit such acts in his school, and that he had openly advocated ridding the school and its neighbourhood of drugs and violence.

The statement said it was clear that Govender had invoked the wrath of certain people in the community and that it was this group that stood to lose the most from a successful campaign against drug abuse in the school.

The stalwarts said Govender’s good name and reputation, which he had painstakingly earned over four decades of dedicated service to the community and education, had now been tarnished

The group claimed his family had been subjected to threats of violence by certain people, and that the matter would be referred to the police for protection and investigation.

Govender declined to comment, and the school governing body and CPF could not be reached for comment.

His legal adviser, Urvashi Singh, said that he had taken ill and was being treated by his doctor.

A parent, who gave his name to POST, said his son had been traumatised after he was repeatedly punched in the stomach by the heavy-handed group.

“Drugs are a problem, we understand that, but you cannot just beat up children. If my child is involved with drugs, tell me so we can deal with it together.”

Another parent, who declined to be named, claimed his son had been assaulted with a knuckle-duster. He said the principal “should have known better”.

The parents opened a case of assault at Greenwood Park SAPS.

A Phoenix primary school principal who also supports Govender said drugs were a problem, with pupils arriving for class high.

“They are disruptive and violent. When teachers try to reprimand them, they become aggressive. Staff at schools are faced with a huge challenge, but parents don’t see it,” he said.

He added that if such tactics had in fact been used by the principal, he did not blame him.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal, Muzi Mhlambi, said it had launched an investigation into allegations that the CPF was involved in the attacks.

He said the principal had not attended school due to safety concerns, and that he had not been suspended.

