Durban - STUDENTS calling for a national shutdown are expected to meet at the Durban University of Technology’s Steve Biko Campus from 10 am today. That’s according to ANCYL chairperson at the Mangosuthu University of Technology, Sandile Dlamini - who will be among the masses.

Dlamini said all student leaders from around Durban have been invited to attend a silent march at the campus calling for an end to student brutality.

On Monday, a number of universities including DUT, UniZulu, MUT and the University of KwaZulu Natal suspended their academic programmes after students downed tools calling for services like an increase in student allowances, fast-tracking of the student registration and declining a fee increment.

On Tuesday, DUT student Mlungisi Madonsela from Jozini was allegedly shot by private security guards at the university and later died at City hospital.

Dlamini said the march is to protest against Madonselas death and against the manner in which students are treated.

He said as the youth league at MUT, he sends his condolences to Madonsela’s family.

“We are at a loss for words. We are shocked. A student was killed for asking for proper services.”

Later this afternoon Dlamini and a host of other student leaders are expected to meet with management at MUT to discuss a way forward.

