It is believed a vehicle from Risk Management Services (RMS) was torched. Picture: Chanelle Lutchman

Durban - For many first year students at UKZN the first day has been scary.



Students embarked on a strike this morning at the Westville campus calling for a more conducive residence, NSFAs funding and the fast-tracking of registration at the universities among others.





A group of first-year Bcom accounting students said they would not forget their first day of campus.





“We were waiting to go to our class and we heard screams and loud bangs. We were afraid but the first thing we did was check if we were all okay then headed for safety.”





The Phoenix residents said they were aware of the strike and did not expect it to be bad.





They said their parents were frantic when they called to be picked up from the campus.





“Our parents are concerned. This is a first for us. We come to university with hopes of bettering our future but here we are afraid to sit in a classroom.”





Academic programmes at the University has been suspended until further notice.



