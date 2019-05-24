Durban - A WOMAN who narrowly survived a 2014 Verulam collision when a driver lost control of his speeding vehicle and crashed into her car, wants the person responsible for killing her relatives to pay for the crime. Selvie Govender, one of two survivors, spoke to POST at the Verulam Regional Court on Thursday where Reecel Smith, 30, stood trial for the deaths of Govender’s mother, Ammurdarnal Moodley, 88, and her sister, Devanammah Patchappen, 59.

Both women were in the back of the vehicle. Patchappen died at the scene and Moodley a week later.

Govender’s daughter, Ravisha, 34, who had been in the front passenger seat, also survived but suffered a spinal injury.

Govender said she was driving her Mercedes-Benz from Suncoast when a Ford Figo came speeding towards them.

“It happened in a matter of seconds. The last thing I saw was the vehicle tipping to its side and then hitting us at full impact.

“I remember seeing my sister lying on the ground covered in blood. I was stuck in the vehicle as my hand was trapped in the seat belt. I could hear people shouting for me to get out of the car in fear that the car would burst into flames.”

Govender fractured her wrist and sustained an injury to her left leg.

“When we were taken to the hospital, no one told us anything about my sister or mother until a few days later, when it was time to attend the funeral.”

She said sitting in court for the case had brought back a flood of memories.

“My sister and mother lived with me. It was a rough time for us. We could feel ourselves slipping into depression. Thankfully, my other sisters from Johannesburg were there for us.”

This was not her first tragedy. Her husband was killed in 2006 and the accused appealed his case. “He is walking free until the appeal is finalised,” she said.

She said while she did not see the other driver, she wanted justice.

Smith, 30, has been charged with two counts of culpable homicide and defeating the ends of justice. He has pleaded not guilty, denying he was driving. Smith said his friend, Tyrone Pynne, was driving.

Pynne, one of the first witnesses for the State, has denied the claim. He testified that he was seated in the front passenger seat and that Smith was driving.Two other friends, Jeremiah Davis and Ashley Govender, were in the back seat.

He claimed they had had a few beers and that Smith had the music on loud.

He further alleged that they were travelling to pick up Smith’s father from a tavern in the Verulam CBD, when Smith allegedly overtook four cars at high speed, lost control of the car on a bend and went into oncoming traffic, allegedly hitting the Mercedes-Benz.

On Thursday, another witness, Anand Naicker, took the stand. He arrived at the scene after the accident.

He testified that he was returning from the Transkei and recognised one of the occupants of the Ford Figo, who happened to be Ashley. He stated that he saw Ashley with another person whom he did not recognise. He said he saw two other people still in the vehicle.

One of them was unconscious and was lying on top of the other on the front passenger seat. He was unable to identify the driver.

Naicker was questioned by prosecutor Musa Myeni and later cross-examined by defence attorney Rajen Nathalal.

“When I was at the scene, I gave my name and phone number to the SAPS, but they did not call me for a statement until 2016.”

Nathalal asked if Naicker tried to make contact with the police, to which he responded no.

The attorney also noted that there were conflicting reports by Reaction Unit SA paramedic, Vinod Singh, and Naicker.

Singh gave evidence and said when he arrived at the scene “all four people were still trapped in the Ford Figo”.

The case was adjourned to next month. Smith’s bail of R1000 was extended.

