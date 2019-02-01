Picture: Blue Security

Durban - An alleged housebreaker was arrested after he was caught climbing out of a window at a house in Escombe on Thursday. Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said when their officer arrived at the property around 1pm in Main Road, he spotted the suspect climbing out of one of the house’s windows.

“The suspect, who is believed to be around 27 years old, gained entry into the property after he broke a window and climbed into the house. He ransacked the house and proceeded to the main bedroom from where he stole jewellery,"

Mathios said when their officer arrived at the scene he spotted the suspect climbing out of the window to make his getaway.

"He arrested the suspect and handed him over to the Malvern SAPS at the scene of the crime."

Mathios advised homeowners to strengthen their home’s security by installing external beams on the property.

“Point to point infrared beams can be installed in the garden and external beams can also be fitted across the outside of windows for an early warning system.

"Having external beams fitted to your property provides additional peace of mind as you will be alerted to the presence of an intruder before they can gain entry into your home.”

Mathios advised homeowners to also consider connecting an electric fence to the house alarm for an additional layer of security around the property.

