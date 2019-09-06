HE has been lauded wherever he has performed with audiences wowed by Swaransh Tewari’s singing talents. Swaransh, 5, is in Durban with the 2019 winners of India’s popular reality TV show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs, as part of a countrywide tour.

Asked who are some of his favourite singers, Swaransh offers up the names of legendary playback singers, including Mohammed Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar.

“And BTS,” he adds, referring to the hit Korean band, Bangtan Boys a.k.a BTS.

While he has built a reputation for his on-stage talent, Swaransh is still a boy on a lifetime adventure.

He said he wanted to become a singer and a pilot when he was older, but his mom, Divita Agnihotri, said he often changed his mind.

“Before he wanted to be a singer and a doctor, and before that a singer and cricket player,” she said.

But the one constant in those ambitions was music.

“Swaransh was around one-and-a-half years old when we noticed his inclination towards music. At the time he couldn’t speak his words properly, but he loved to listen very carefully to music. So we thought he would one day like to go into music.”

She said her son enjoyed most types of music - the golden oldies and modern.

“He is very much focused when it comes to his music. Once he starts, nobody can stop him. Nobody taught him any of the songs he sings. He learnt by ear”

The family hail from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, a state in northern India.

Agnihotri is an account assistant and her husband is a music lecturer.

“Both our families have a history of growing up around music. We even took Indian classical music classes, so our children grew up around music.”

Their other son, Swarit, 10, plays the guitar.

Speaking about performing for the first time to an audience at the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs, Swaransh said: “I liked it a lot. I was a little scared, but I enjoyed singing.”

His mom added: “At his age, I don’t think he was aware of the level of competition and we always told him that he only has to enjoy himself and perform. That was most important for us.”

So far Swaransh has performed at Johannesburg’s Lyric Theatre. But a highlight, since arriving in Durban earlier this week has been spending time at the beach.

The concert will be held at the Sun Park at Sibaya on September 7.

Tickets, priced from R150 to R1000, can be bought from Computicket. For ticket information, call Golden Jewellers at 0837770049 and Eventz4U at 0824149903.

