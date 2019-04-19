A BUS was petrol bombed in February. Picture: Supplied

Durban - An alleged “taxi Mafia” is believed to be behind attacks on buses operating in Newlands West, Durban. After the recent death of 23-year-old bus driver Sarvesh Gopichund, the Newlands West Bus Association believes the situation is going to become more volatile with the construction of the Midway Crossing Shopping Centre between the Lindelani Township and Newlands West.

A spokesperson for the association, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of victimisation, said they were operating in fear.

“We don't know who these men are but we know they are taxi operators from outside the community. They are after our routes to the CBD. We have 25 buses under the association, which run two routes. One from Hillgrove to Riverdene to the CBD, and the other through Castlehill to Briardale to the CBD.”

The spokesperson said these routes were regulated and had been allocated by the Department of Transport.

“Our bus drivers are generally targeted when they begin work at 4.30am and when they end at 7.30pm. They have been told they will be killed or the bus set alight if they continued to work. We believe someone is influencing these attacks.”

He said so far five buses have been petrol bombed and one of the drivers was killed.

“We have taken drastic measures to ensure the safety of our drivers and commuters, and have employed armed security guards to ride with the drivers and some to follow the buses. With the mall coming up, we believe the fight for routes is going to become more violent.”

The spokesperson said police were not taking their reports to them seriously.

“We are turned away because we don't have evidence but the fact that one person has died should be reason enough for them to take this matter more seriously. We want Minister of Police Bheki Cele to intervene.”

Sifiso Shangase, the provincial office manager for South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), said some people in the taxi industry were operating like the Mafia.

“We know of groups of taxi operators that order assassinations on members from other associations. These attacks are driven by tough economic conditions and jealousy.”

In KZN, Shangase said the problem was spiralling out of control.

“We have been calling for peace because violence does not solve anything. The only amicable solution is for all parties to sit down and discuss the issues. If there are any problems, we need the associations to report it to us so we can assist.”

eThekwini metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parbhoo Sewpersad confirmed the attacks were related to the taxi industry.

“Taxi operators want to take over the routes and now, with the new mall coming up, the routes will become more lucrative. Our priority now is to deal with the taxi violence. We have put together a provincial task team with RTI and SAPS to address the issues.”

KwaZulu-Natal violence monitor Mary de Haas said there was a long-standing battle going on between a very powerful taxi association and some of the smaller ones to take over routes, including in that area, which is also linked to the "Go Durban" transport system.

“There is also a history of taxi people attacking buses when they want to grab the business of transporting passengers. The taxi industry is also notorious for its use of hitmen. The violence is all about taking over routes and expanding business. It is an old problem and is not getting any better because the authorities are not dealing with it properly.”

She explained there were problems around the laws not being enforced, who had permits for which routes and whether the issuing of permits was corrupt.

“However, there is also a culture of secrecy at eThekwini Municipality about who it favours in terms of Go Durban and how taxi operators are selected to go on overseas junkets.

"Then there is the problem of police, municipal and the SAPS not ensuring that taxi operators act lawfully.”

She said sometimes the police appointed to investigate taxi cases are unsuitable for the job, and may even be part of the problem.

“A few years ago, there was a very successful team working on taxi violence in the south of Durban - lots of arrests, high court convictions - and police management shut it down. One senior policeman told me that after he had arrested a prominent taxi operator following a shootout, it appeared that the ballistics evidence had been interfered with.”

She said the officer had even alleged that in another case, in which he was about to arrest a notorious thug of a taxi operator, there was political interference.

“He was then removed from taxi investigations. Another problem is that some politicians and police members allegedly have links to the industry. So it all boils down to corruption and lack of enforcement, and is a very serious problem.”

KZN Department of Transport spokesperson Mluleki Mntungwa said the department was recently made aware of the issue.

“Violence and threats over routes will not be tolerated. Fighting over routes is a huge problem in KZN and we are doing everything in our power to try and resolve the matter.”

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said they were aware of the situation.

“We are monitoring the area and are investigating all cases that are reported to us.”

