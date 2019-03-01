Durban - EDUCATION authorities will investigate allegations that a matric pupil suffered a heart attack and died after being force-fed a cocktail of drugs last Thursday. The 17-year-old pupil at Liverpool Secondary School in Actonville, Benoni, Naeem Mohammed, allegedly suffered a heart attack during physical education training.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said the pupil was found lying under a tree.

“CPR and advanced life support interventions were immediately initiated in an effort to revive the patient. Unfortunately, after approximately 30 minutes, no vital signs returned and he was declared dead.”

Actonville police spokesperson, Captain Pheello Mothapo, said an inquest docket had been opened.

“We were informed by the school’s principal that the pupil had suddenly collapsed and had suffered a heart attack. We are aware there are rumours regarding drugs, but no one has come forward to issue any statements.

“We will wait for the results from the post-mortem before we pursue any such allegations.”

Commenting on the allegation of drugs, one social media user posted: “How is something like this allowed to happen at schools. Drugs freely on premises and such apparent lawlessness. I have heard that this school is in a terrible state when it comes to governance.”

Another person said: “We need to gather outside schools and say to pupils who come to school with the intention of causing chaos, that we will not allow it. We need to actively deal with drug abuse, underage sex and immorality.”

Steve Mabona, spokesperson for the Department of Education in Gauteng, said the allegations would form part of their investigations.

The school principal and pupil’s parents declined to comment.

