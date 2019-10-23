Teen testifies that the man looking for Miguel Louw had a long nose, was short and darkish in colour.









Murder accused Ebrahim Vahed in the Durban High Court. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency/ANA DURBAN - A TEENAGER testified in the Durban High Court on Tuesday that on the day Sydenham child Miguel Louw went missing, murder accused Ebrahim Vahed was waiting outside his school. The boy, 14, who cannot be named because he is a minor, told the court via an intermediary, that he knew 9-year-old Miguel from the area. “My friend and I were standing on the pavement and he (the accused) asked my friend if he knew Miguel. He also asked my friend to get Miguel for him and he would pay him R10.”

The boys could not find Miguel. When asked to describe the accused, the teenager said he had a long nose, was short and darkish in colour.

On hearing this, Vahed, who was in the dock, touched his nose and giggled.

The boy testified that he previously saw Vahed with Miguel’s mother, Raylene, at the school and assumed the accused was the child’s dad.

Video footage of Miguel and Vahed at the KFC outlet later on in the day was played in court.

It showed both of them walking into the food outlet and ordering a meal. Shortly thereafter, they both walked out.



While the video was being played, Vahed mumbled and smiled.



Another video clip from a nearby business showed two figures hurrying toward a minibus taxi.



The State believes the two people were Miguel and Vahed.

At the start of the trial on Monday, Vahed pleaded not guilty to the charges of theft, kidnapping and murder.



Senior State advocate Kelvin Singh handed over three files containing documentary evidence, WhatsApp messages and bail proceedings to the court.



While presenting evidence, Singh said the cause of Miguel’s death could not be ascertained but it was possible he had been suffocated.



Singh added that the case was a unique one as it depended on circumstantial evidence.

“There are no witnesses and no murder weapon, but a series of probabilities as to what happened. The State is also hopeful that whatever the outcome, the evidence will dispel the rumours and the ill-truths that were spread in the media about all the parties concerned.”



Thirteen witnesses are set to testify at the trial, which is scheduled to end on November 8.