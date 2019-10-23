DURBAN - A TEENAGER testified in the Durban High Court on Tuesday that on the day Sydenham child Miguel Louw went missing, murder accused Ebrahim Vahed was waiting outside his school.
The boy, 14, who cannot be named because he is a minor, told the court via an intermediary, that he knew 9-year-old Miguel from the area.
“My friend and I were standing on the pavement and he (the accused) asked my friend if he knew Miguel. He also asked my friend to get Miguel for him and he would pay him R10.”
The boys could not find Miguel.
When asked to describe the accused, the teenager said he had a long nose, was short and darkish in colour.