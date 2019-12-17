The high of giving helps buffer stress









Psychology experts have proven it really is better to give than to receive. Picture: PxHere.com It’s the season to give. Our greatest joy in life does not come from what we achieve, but from what we give. It’s what one does for others that says more about them than what they do for themselves. Benefits of giving: Giving makes us feel good, as it releases endorphins in our brain, which improve our mood. This is what is responsible for the “helper’s high”. You feel a sense of purpose when you are able to do something for someone that they cannot do for themselves. This sense of purpose helps buffer stress. The kindness associated with giving can create a much larger ripple effect than we imagine. When you help someone and they feel grateful, they are more likely to pay it forward by giving to someone else and that chain reaction continues.

If you believe in the law of attraction (or karma), what you put out comes back to you. So the more selflessly you give, the more positivity you are attracting back to your life.

Giving increases our sense of belonging in the world as it helps us feel connected to others.

Giving to others can improve our perspective on our own lives. We often think that our lives are difficult until we are able to acknowledge (and assist) those who have less. This perspective brings a fresh appreciation for our own lives and circumstances.

Beekrum is a psychologist, marital therapist and mental health blogger in Durban North. You can follow her on Facebook (Rakhi Beekrum - Psychologist) and Instagram (@rakhibeekrum). Her website is www.rakhibeekrum.co.za

