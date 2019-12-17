It’s the season to give. Our greatest joy in life does not come from what we achieve, but from what we give. It’s what one does for others that says more about them than what they do for themselves.
Benefits of giving:
Giving makes us feel good, as it releases endorphins in our brain, which improve our mood. This is what is responsible for the “helper’s high”.
You feel a sense of purpose when you are able to do something for someone that they cannot do for themselves. This sense of purpose helps buffer stress.
The kindness associated with giving can create a much larger ripple effect than we imagine. When you help someone and they feel grateful, they are more likely to pay it forward by giving to someone else and that chain reaction continues.