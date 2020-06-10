The senior metro police constable who kept his eye on the prize

DURBAN - As a senior constable at Durban metro police for nine years, Lendl Ganesan took to the witness stand in multiple court cases, where seasoned attorneys questioned and cross-examined him. This prompted him to study law. “As a representative of the state, I realised I needed to increase my knowledge of the law to become more sensitive and responsive to the distinctive needs of the community I serve.” Ganesan, 30, of Phoenix, graduated with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree. “Coming from humble beginnings, I never thought this would be possible. It’s a dream come true.” He said having to work and study at the same time was a mammoth task but he knew if he kept his eye on the prize, he would be able to push through.

“Being a part-time student at UKZN meant that I had to attend evening lectures, from Monday to Friday, for the same amount of hours as someone who was studying full-time. This was over a period of six years and was done while working long shifts.

“Every minute was precious. I had to wake up in the early hours of the morning to study before work, attend work then go to lectures. I would get home at 9pm, eat and study again.”

He said the biggest lesson he learnt during his studies was to never underestimate his capabilities.

“We all have the ability to achieve anything we set our mind to.”

He said his family also gave him hope and pushed him in times when he thought of quitting.

“My teammates from metro police and SAPS were my second biggest support structure, who always shared words of wisdom.”

With his degree, Ganesan said he was confident he would be able to boost citizens’ trust in law enforcement, as he was now more conscious of human rights and many branches of the law.

Even before graduating, he said he was able to apply what he learnt in lectures to his work.

“My degree has helped me produce better evidence in court, securing more convictions, which in turn, helps restore the trust of the community in law enforcement.”

The next phase for Ganesan was to attend professional legal training at the School for Legal Practice and thereafter complete his articles. He also plans to obtain his Master’s degree.

- THE POST