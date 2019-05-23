Sonadhanum 'Jane' Andrew outside the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court this week.

Durban - Two friends who allegedly kidnapped and assaulted a woman for having an affair with a younger “married” man, were each granted R1000 bail in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court earlier this week. Three videos recently went viral on social media, showing the 53-year-old complainant being interrogated, allegedly by Sonadhanum 'Jane' Andrew, 50, and Sara Ishwarlal, 49.

Andrew is believed to be the man’s partner, and Ishwarlal her friend.

The accused were arrested on Monday and charged with kidnapping, assault, theft, and crimen injuria. During their brief appearance, they cried in the dock.

Their lawyers declined an interview with their clients when approached outside court.

The man at the centre of the controversy was not present in court.

The complainant’s daughter, who attended proceedings with relatives, said her mother and three younger brothers could not come to terms with what had happened.

The State did not oppose bail and the case was adjourned for further investigation.

The videos sparked outrage, with many criticising the assailants for their inhumane treatment and for posting the video clips.

In one video the victim, wearing a black floral dress, is seated in a chair.

The pair hurl profanities at her and threaten her in an attempt to extract information from her, including what she was doing with the man, believed to be in his 30s.

The victim stutters as she responds to their questions and can be heard saying she did not know he was married.

A source earlier claimed the couple had been to a hotel in Umhlatuzana and were cornered after the man was involved in an accident while leaving.

The man is believed to have called family to assist and his partner arrived and found the woman in his company.

The complainant was alleged to have been taken to a flat where she was held for hours, allegedly by Andrew and Ishwarlal, before she managed to escape. She was found walking along the highway later that evening.

“She was in a severe condition. Her hair had been cut short and her salary of R1500 had been taken,” said a source.

