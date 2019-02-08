The AQuelle Midmar Mile is set to take place this weekend. Picture: IOL

Durban - THOUSANDS of people are expected to arrive in Durban from as early as this afternoon ahead of the 46th AQuelle Midmar Mile this weekend. The R150 million event is the world’s largest open water swim event and attracts swimmers, family members and support staff to Midmar Dam each year.

According to an economic impact assessment study carried out by Tourism KwaZulu-Natal (TKZN), the number of visitors to the event increased in 2018 and they are expecting it to increase further.

Phindile Makwakwa, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Tourism KwaZulu-Natal (TKZN) said the event is good for the region because of the spend in the area by the visitors.

“From the 2018 survey results, we found 55 percent came from KZN, followed by 33 percent from Gauteng. Gauteng remains the most important source of visitors after KZN.’’

She added more than 80% of people that attended booked into bed & breakfast businesses and self-catering establishments.

“Events such as these help the province to remain the leading sporting destination in the country.”

In a statement, TKZN said they were excited about this weekend and hopeful as it was the start to a bumper week.

“Once the Midmar event is complete, athletes can look forward to the FNB Dusi Canoe Marathon which is set to take place next week.”

POST