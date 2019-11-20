Three local deck jocks make national finals









DURBAN stands triple the chance of having a local DJ represent South Africa at the world’s largest global DJ competition next year. That is because local deck dons, DJs Cassie (Rajiv Cassie), Eighty6 (Nivashen Naidoo) and Sash B (Sashin Budhal) have all made the national finals. Six South African DJs were selected by an international panel comprising the best DJs in the world to compete in the SAfinals in Cape Town on December 14. Half of the six are from Durban. The winner of the national final will compete in the 10th Red Bull 3Style World DJ Championships in Moscow in April next year.

Cassie, 27, of Parlock, and a resident DJ at Azar and Rocco Bar nightclubs said he had entered the competition for the first time.

“It’s an honour to represent KZN at the SA finals. I used to mess around with computer programmes from around Grade 10. In January 2010, I bought my first set of decks and I started practising.

“I had the privilege of being mentored by DJ Ryan from 5fm. He gave me the opportunity to go to gigs and watch how gigs are done. Whenever I had questions, he would answer them. I appreciated that.”

For Cassie, the journey to the national finals has been a blessing.

“Just being around the world’s best DJs is an honour enough. I think the fact that three DJs from Durban were selected for the nationals says a lot.

“The city has a lot of potential, but because it’s a small city no one focuses on us. The fact that three of the finalists are from Durban this year, and two previous years’ winners of this competition were from Durban, says a lot.”

Born and raised in Chatsworth, Naidoo started deejaying in 2008.

“At the time I was working where I am today, at a major car manufacturing plant. My love for music inspired me to dabble in deejaying. Hip hop and house are my favourite genres, but I play everything.

“It was actually deejaying that inspired me to study marketing, which is what I have a qualification in. I did that to help me establish and push my brand.”

The former Park View Primary and Apollo Secondary School learner - and resident DJ at Origin nightclub - said this was the third time he had entered the competition.

“In 2017, I came third in the nationals. I entered last year but I didn’t make the finals. This competition is an excellent opportunity to go to the world DJ championships and meet some of the best DJs, like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Craze and Scratch Bastards, among others.”

Budhal, 26, of Reservoir Hills, said he entered for the first time.

“My sound is a very open format. It depends on the crowd and the mood. Locally, one of my mentors is Ameeth Shah, who is a previous SA champion. Internationally, I have a few inspirations, such as the current world champ, J Espinosa.

“With this competition, even if you don’t win, the knowledge and experience gained is amazing.”

The former AD Lazarus High School learner said he was in matric, watching a popular TV programme, when a guest appeared. This would be his defining moment in his choice of career.

“They introduced him as a music producer. It was an American record producer and songwriter, Scott Storch. I remember thinking, that’s what I want to do.

“The following year, I studied sound engineering and there happened to be a few DJs in my class and that is how it all began.”

Red Bull 3Style has been advancing and celebrating the culture of deejaying since 2010.

The six local DJs will have to prove their skills and ability to get a party jumping in a 15-minute mix, showcasing at least three music genres. The aim is to impress the judges and the crowd.

The skills needed to become South Africa’s top party rocker will be judged on the DJs’ originality, skills, music selection and crowd response.

The previous South African winners went on to achieve major feats in the world of deejaying.

These include Tha Cutt (2012), Ryan the DJ (2017) and Ameeth Shah (2018). The Red Bull 3Style national finals have been held in more than 20 countries from September and end in February next year.

The winners will represent their countries in Moscow.

