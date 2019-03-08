Vijay TV’s Starnite concert proved to be a spectacular evening of Tamil entertainment. Pic: Supplied

Just a week ago we had some of the finest in Tamil entertainment take place right here in Durban. In her column this week, Mala Lutchmanan reflects... Vijay TV’s Starnite concert proved to be a spectacular evening of Tamil entertainment.

Headed by the super-talented Padma Shri Shankar Mahadevan, the event took place on March 1. It also showcased the talent that the channel’s Super Singers series produced - fans were not disappointed.

Mahadevan proved to be a complete entertainer with an amazing stage personality. The energy and confidence he oozed was tangible and his interaction with the audience was remarkable.

Shakthi, from Super Singers fame, was a show-stealer with his medley of songs. Kaviya, the young and ultra talented violinist, was simply mesmerising.

Husband-and-wife team Senthil Ganesh and Rajalakshmi’s powerful renditions of folk songs reminded one of one’s rich folk culture.

The remaining singers were brilliant, considering the fact that they had just got off the plane and headed straight for the ICC. An epic evening of Tamil entertainment.

On to some film news now where it’s no surprise for artists from the cine industry to do charity work, particularly on their birthdays.

This includes embarking on blood donation schemes, promoting the signing up for organ donation and feeding at ashrams, orphanages and old-age homes. Actress Varaluxmi, who had a string of successes last year like Vijay’s Sarkar and Vishal’s Sandakozhi, among others, celebrated her birthday by installing sanitary pad machines in 35 schools and 12 colleges. These machines will give out free sanitary pads to the girls. A brilliant initiative by the bubbly star.

While the world awaits Suriya’s NGK, Suriya is busy with the shooting of Kaapaan, directed by KV Anand.

The latest news to emerge is that Guneet Monga - who recently won an Oscar Award for the ‘Best Documentary Short Film’ at the Academy Awards 2019 - will be collaborating with Suriya’s production house 2D Entertainment for Suriya’s next yet-to-be titled movie. This is eagerly awaited as we have saw Suriya in TSK a year ago.

En Kadhali Scene Podura is an upcoming Tamil movie starring Angadi Theru’ Mahesh, Shalu, Manobala and Narrian in pivotal roles. The makers have now released a new single from the movie. Actor Sasikumar released the song, Nilla Kallula, through his official Twitter handle.

This song has been sung by Senthil Ganesh and his wife, Rajalakshmi, who performed at Vijay TV’s Starnite concert at Durban’s ICC on March 1.

The couple’s chart-buster Chinna Machan, from Charlie Chaplin 2, continues to top charts worldwide. This song has lyrics penned by Yagadasi and music by Amrish G.

* Lutchmanan is an educator, author and linguistic campaigner. She is also a presenter/producer at Lotus FM. You can hear her on Inisai Mazhai on Fridays from 6pm to 7pm, and the Best Of Kodambakkam, Sundays, 10am to 1pm.