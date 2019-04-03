Tongaat residents attended a mass meeting last week to discuss the ongoing water cuts. (Picture: Supplied)

Durban - Residents of Tongaat fed up of ongoing water cuts intend on hosting a peaceful protest on Saturday followed by the handing over a memorandum to the City. The protest will be held by the Tongaat Water Crisis Committee.

Committee member, Godfrey Pillay, claimed conflicting messages and the lack of communication on the real reasons for the water outages, had left the community furious and requesting answers.

"The fear of not receiving pure drinking water on time has infuriated residents; this during a month (March) that promotes Human Rights," he said in a statement.

The march will start at the Engen Garage and the Post Office on the R102 at 9am and will culminate at the Sizakala Centre in the Tongaat CBD.

Melissa George, of Chelmsford Heights, said ample notice should be provided if the water supply was stopped.

"We have equipped departments to handle these situations. They should also be aware of which areas are affected and send the tankers out timeously."

Nirasha Ramdial, of a largely rural area in Tongaat, said her home was without water for seven days - prior to last week's stoppage of five days.

The water tankers, she claimed, had only come to the area days later, which meant she replenished her buckets and bottles at a river and the public shower facilities at the Westbrook beach.

Preparing for the worst, she has already stocked up on supplies.

The PR councillor for Ward 62 in Tongaat, Yogis Govender, said the failure in service delivery of a basic human right could not be tolerated.

The petition, started by the residents last week following an urgent mass meeting, has thus far garnered just under 1 000 signatures.

Govender said the city had apparently planned to install JoJo tanks in all three wards in Tongaat.

The water supply was said to be fairly stable this week, but the expected rain could pose a problem until the necessary part of the treatment works was upgraded, said Govender.

"In the interim, an additional settling tank will be reintroduced."

Daily News