CHENNAI News has released the list of the top 30 most desirable men and women in Kollywood for 2018. We present the top five in each category. Topping the Most Desirable Female list for 2018:

5. Keerthy Suresh: Had her fair share of commercial success in 2018, including the movie Sarkar. However, it was her portrayal of yesteryear actress Nadigaiyar Thilagam in the eponymous biopic that established her as a solid performer.

Desirability Quotient: That “homely girl” tag coupled with that innocent smile.

4. Anukreethy Vas: The Femina Miss India World 2018 winner went on to represent India at Miss World 2018. Vas is an inspiration for several young girls.

Desirability Quotient: Her confidence coupled with her unique and dignified dress sense.

3. Samantha Akkineni: In 2018, she pulled off a complex character in U-Turn effortlessly and essayed notable roles in Nadigaiyar Thilagam and Irumbu Thirai opposite Vishal.

Desirability Quotient: A million-dollar smile and a confident attitude.

2. Nayanthara: Labelled “Lady Superstar”, she rules the industry.

Desirability Quotient: Her expressive eyes and an enigmatic no-nonsense attitude that she applies to her personal and professional life.

1. Aishwarya Rajesh: This dusky beauty is now one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry. Her role as Anbuselvi in Dharma Durai opposite Vijay Sethupathy sealed her as the deal. Her recent role opposite Dhanush in Vada Chennai also won her critical acclaim. Her forthcoming movie Dhruva Natchathiram is greatly anticipated.

Desirability Quotient: Her dusky beauty, confidence, and independence.





Topping the Most Desirable Male list for 2018:

5. Sivakarthikeyan: Siva’s production venture Kanaa received excellent reviews in 2018. Further, he debuted as a lyricist through the Nayanthara-starrer Kolamaavu Kokila.

4. Harish Kalyan: Despite being labelled as hero material, Harish’s participation in the reality show Bigg Boss was what catapulted him to stardom. The handsome star won commercial success with his 2018 Telugu release, Pyaar Prema Kaadhal, featuring fellow Bigg Boss housemate Raiza Wilson.

3. Vijay Devarkonda: This Telugu heartthrob is delivering hit after hit. His successes in 2018 include Geetha Govindam and Taxiwala. He has also been roped in to play cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth in a forthcoming attraction.

2. Atharvaa: Son of yesteryear actor Murali, Atharvaa has given new meaning to the notion of a “six pack”. Spending hours in the gym has ensured a well-sculptured physique that has seen him being part of movies like Irumbu Kuthirai, Eeti and Kanithan.

1. Anirudh: At the top for the second year in a row, Anirudh continues to rule the hearts of his fans worldwide. His special brand of music, his charismatic personality, on-stage dynamism, and his amiable attitude have won him the title of the “Most Desirable Male” for 2018.

