Dr. Tamlyn Govender Picture: Supplied

PSORIASIS is a chronic and recurrent autoimmune and inflammatory disease. According to the World Psoriasis Day consortium, it is estimated that about 125 million people worldwide are affected by this disease - that is 2% to 3% of the population.

It is a chronic disease that can have a substantial psychological and social impact on a patient’s life. Psoriasis has been shown to affect health-related quality of life to an extent similar to the effects of other chronic diseases such as depression, myocardial infarction, hypertension etc.

The modern treatment options not only provide temporary relief but also have serious side effects. Thus, the chronic and recurring nature of the disease hampers one’s quality of life to a great extent.

However, Ayurvedic medicine can successfully manage and reverse psoriasis through healthy living in terms of proper nutrition, herbo-mineral preparations, lifestyle changes and yoga.

I will highlight the clinical and classical aspects of psoriasis as it is described in Ayurveda.

All skin diseases fall into the category of Kustha roga.

In the three main Ayurvedic texts - namely the Caraka Samhita, Asthang Hridayam and Susruta Samhita -psoriasis is closely related to Eka Kustha and Sthularushka respectively.

The causation of kustha, as stated in the Charaka Samhita, is a result of vitiation of seven factors, namely the three bio energies - Vata, Pitta and Kapha - and the four dhatus (tissues) of the body, namely Tvak (skin or rasa/plasma), mamsa (muscle), sonita (blood) and lasika (lymph).

The kustha then spreads to the entire body after its manifestation.

Psoriasis is ultimately a gut problem that is often aggravated by stress and environmental conditions, specifically in hot and damp seasons.

It may also occur as a result of genetic tendencies.

In classical Ayurvedic texts, Panchatikta grut has been indicated for treating a number of skin disorders. It has been widely used for psoriasis, eczema and ulcers.

Panchatikta grut shows great results in cases of inflammation within the body. It is traditionally indicated because of its distinctive quality in removing toxic build-up and purifying the circulatory system.

Research shows that it is beneficial in treating skin disorders of Vata and Kapha predominance.

In a clinical study conducted in Nagpur, India, 21 patients were selected for Ayurvedic enema therapy with the use of Panchatikta grut, which showed very promising results.

Some important pointers for improving psoriasis:

* Improve your gut health: Many autoimmune conditions occur because of improper gut health. Ayurveda clearly advocates that no disease can occur without a deranged Agni (digestive fire). Agni is responsible for digestion at the level of the GIT (gut health) and metabolism at the levels of tissues. Therefore one should ensure one has a good amount of probiotics in one's diet, either as a supplement, kimchi or kefir.

* Manage your stress: Elevated stress levels directly influence cortisol, the stress hormone. Therefore, try to take better care of your body. Some other tips to manage stress include daily walks, acupressure, exercise, yoga, meditation, sufficient sleep etc.

* Follow a healthy and nutritious diet: Eliminate tea, coffee, sugar and refined carbohydrates and grains. Include green leafy vegetables such as kale, cabbage, spinach, Romaine, beet leaves etc.

Avoid eating anything preserved or reheating food as this disrupts the digestive fire and leads to the accumulation of metabolic toxins in the gut. Also, try to include organic and grass-fed meats and flax seeds in your diet. Vitamins D3 and K2 also help.

* Please consult an Ayurvedic physician before taking any prescribed medication that has been discussed.

* Born in Durban, Govender is registered with the Allied Health Professions Council of South Africa to practise Ayurveda in the country. Her Ayurvedic practice is located in Pretoria East. For more information, visit doctortamlyn.com