Durban - Three men accused of murdering much-loved retired principal Gonapathy “Gona” Pillay have been formally charged and will face trial in the Durban High Court.

Lungani Basil Underhill, 25, from Folweni; his cousin Sibonelo Braveman Underhill, 25, from eManzimtoti; and Fredboy Msomi, 30, from Umbumbulu; appeared in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court last week.

They were indicted on charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances while Msomi faces an additional charge of theft of a motor vehicle.

Lungani Underhill was a trainee agent with Pam Golding Properties, the estate agency that was in the process of selling Pillay’s Silverglen home in September when Gonapathy and her husband, retired teacher Loganathan Pillay, were attacked.

Loganathan was stabbed, but survived.

According to the indictment, the death of Gonapathy, 63, was caused by strangulation. She was also stabbed.

The Pillays had planned to move to a seaside flat in eManzimtoti.

The State alleges the accused and another person had conspired to rob and kill Gonapathy.

“On September 20, 2017, the assailants proceeded to the deceased’s house on the pretext of purchasing the property.

"After viewing the house, the assailants produced a knife and accosted the deceased and her husband.

“The assailants then assaulted the deceased and her husband and stabbed and strangled her.”

The accused then took jewellery, a television set, crockery and money and fled in a Mercedes-Benz, the indictment states.

Loganathan managed to activate the alarm and alerted neighbours and security.

The three accused were arrested days later.

Twenty-one State witnesses are set to testify during the trial next month, including police officers, medical practitioners, a neighbour and Loganathan.

The Pillay family declined to comment.

