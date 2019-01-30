Collin Pillay.

Durban - The man accused of killing a Phoenix mother and her two daughters appeared via audio visual recording in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. Collin Pillay, 45, a tow truck driver is accused of murdering Jane Govindsamy, 45, an employee at a logistics company and her daughters Denisha, 22, and Rackelle, 16, a Grade 11 pupil at Rydal Park Secondary.

They were found dead in their Longcroft, Phoenix home in September 2018 by their father Sagren Govindsamy. Denisha was stabbed and her stuffed into a bedroom cupboard while Jane and Rackelle were both suffocated.

Pillay was arrested a few days later at a bed and breakfast by Warrant Officers Bob Pillay and Sunil Sukdeo of the SAPS provincial organised crime unit.

The matter was remanded to February 27 pending a decision from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Pillay faces charges of three counts of premeditated murder and one of robbery with aggravating circumstances.