Durban - Two women who allegedly kidnapped and assaulted an elderly Chatsworth woman for allegedly having an affair with a married man are due to appear in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. The women face charges of kidnapping and assault.
In one of the videos the victim, wearing a black floral dress, is seated in a chair.
The attacking pair hurl profanities at her and threaten her in an attempt to extract information from her, including what she was doing with the man.
The victim stutters as she responds to their questions and can be heard saying she did not know he was married.
The videos sparked outrage online, with many lambasting the assailants for their inhuman treatment and for posting the video clips online.
Women’s rights activist and attorney Shabnum Palesa Mohamed said: “In a time when violence against women is a national crisis, the least we expect is for women to normalise violence against each other.”
Attorney, and head of social media law at Shepstone and Wylie, Verlie Oosthuizen, said there were legal implications for those who made and shared the videos.
