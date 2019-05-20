Durban - Two women who allegedly kidnapped and assaulted an elderly Chatsworth woman for allegedly having an affair with a married man are due to appear in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. The women face charges of kidnapping and assault.

Last week three videos showing the 53-year-old woman being interrogated by two women, believed to be the man’s partner and a relative or friend, went viral.

In one of the videos the victim, wearing a black floral dress, is seated in a chair. The attacking pair hurl profanities at her and threaten her in an attempt to extract information from her, including what she was doing with the man. The victim stutters as she responds to their questions and can be heard saying she did not know he was married.

Last week the victim told POST Newspaper that she was considering legal action against the pair.





On Monday Sergeant Floyd Neethling from Bayview SAPS arrested both suspects.





They are currently detained at Bayview SAPS and were charged with kidnapping and assault.