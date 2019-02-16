Durban - TWO Pakistanis alleged to have killed and mutilated a Limpopo woman are expected back in court on Friday. Raza Ali, 24, and Chema Ashan Fraz 28, were arrested on Thursday in connection with the murder of Precious Magagane, 36. She had been reported missing on December 23.

Police found parts of her body disposed of at various places in the area along the Burgersfort-Lydenburg road.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the two were arrested following an intensive crime intelligence-driven operation.

“This was conducted soon after it emerged that certain suspects could be involved in her disappearance. During the arrest, police recovered a 9mm pistol, ammunition and a motor vehicle. A cellphone belonging to the deceased was also recovered. The motive is unknown.”

Both accused appeared briefly in the Praktiseer Magistrate’s Court on Friday and were charged with kidnapping, murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition as well as possession of suspected stolen property.

