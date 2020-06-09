UKZN is taking music to the audience’s home

The University of KwaZulu-Natal's Centre for Jazz and Popular Music was among the first in Durban to pioneer a movement towards a regular digital space for shows. From April, the centre and its partners, iSupport Creative Business and Casio, have been presenting a weekly online concert dubbed Music Unlocked Sessions. Each event features three artists who each play a 30-minute set. There is a charge for a ticket, and once proof of payment is furnished, the purchaser will receive a link to the concert. The money goes to the artists, creating a win-win situation: those in lockdown are entertained at home, and the artists earn an income during a tough time for the entertainment industry. So far, the concerts have featured a range of musicians from South Africa and Africa.

Neil Gonsalves, the director of the centre, said the Music Unlocked Sessions were prompted by the social distance measures that have been imposed.

“This meant we had to suspend our regular concert programme. Our primary concern was to support the musicians, for whom months of work had evaporated in a matter of days.

“Our trio concerts have been ongoing for 30 years, during which time we have built a strong and loyal database of patrons.”

Gonsalves said they initially managed bookings until Webtickets came on board in May.

“Now you can buy a ticket for a single weekly event in the month, or buy a pass for the month, if you prefer. Upon the purchase of a ticket, you will receive a private link via email on the day of the show. Our audience tends to be older and understands the value of the arts and artists. They see musicians as revered citizens in our community.

“They are paying to watch an online concert, but perhaps more importantly, they are supporting and honouring artists by allowing them to continue their livelihoods. They are generally unaccustomed to the idea of free music, free concerts and so on, and understand that that will not put food on the table.”

He said online concerts, whether live-streamed or pre-recorded, were not a replacement for an in-person live concert.

“But, they will undoubtedly form a significant part of the music performance platforms, post-Covid-19. Now is the time that musicians, who can afford to, are up-skilling and upgrading, and are likely to have momentum going into the new normal.

“Our concern, for now though, is mainly to figure out access to our online concerts for artists without the financial resources that goes with having an online presence.”

He said digital live performance spaces were a reality.

“Social media platforms have recognised this and are structuring their systems to facilitate artists monetisation of their channels. The centre is looking forward to putting the infrastructure in place to live-stream concerts from the centre as soon as possible.

“The digital platform opens up access for artists to international audiences, which is obviously exciting in terms of the increased revenue potential that has for musicians.”

For more information on current concerts visit www.webtickets.co.za

