Sangeetha Kalanithi Unni Krishnan

It is not often that a father and daughter receive the Indian National Award for their debut songs. Sangeetha Kalanithi Unni Krishnan and his daughter, Uthara, hold that rare distinction. Unni’s mellifluous voice has earned him the admiration and respect of fans worldwide, making them yearn for his brand of music.

An exponent of Carnatic music, Unni (as he is popularly known) is also famous for his soul stirring devotional songs and chart topping film hits.

This versatile singer has won best playback singer for his debut film songs Ennavale Adi Ennavale and Uyirum Neeye. Both songs were composed by AR Rahman with whom Unni has produced some hits.

Well known for his experimental work in music, Unni presented a novel jazz concert in 2008 with the Eli Yamin Jazz Quartet and pianist Anil Srinivasan.

His daughter, Uthara Unnikrishnan, has won the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer at the 62nd National Film Awards in India in 2015 for her rendition of the song Azhage from the 2014 Tamil film Saivam, becoming the youngest recipient of the award.

Uthara later sang the multi award-winning song Eena Meena Teeka for the Vijay starrer Theri.

The 15-year-old now joins her father on the global stage, bringing to the fore her special brand of fusion music.

They have already entertained fans in Canada, California, Singapore, Malaysia and Europe.

The duo are now ready to entertain their fans in South Africa. They will be accompanied by South African musicians, giving the locals a priceless opportunity. The concert will be held on June 22 at the MTSS Hall.

Fans will also get a chance to meet and greet the singers and take photographs.

* AR Rahman claps back:

The Modi Government’s plan to compulsorily impose Hindi in Tamil Nadu has left all from the industry up in arms. Angered by the proposed plan, Oscar award-winning music director AR Rahman was vociferous in his reaction, saying that a few days ago he had heard a Punjabi singing a song from the movie Mariyaan, in Tamil.

Rahman further said that showing respect for each other’s language and not forcing one’s language onto another does not make him anti-Indian.

Rahman, who was born in Chennai, is a great ambassador of Tamil. He further added that the plan to remove this imposition is the best decision ever for India.

* Ngk faces challenges:

The Suriya-Selvaragavan political thriller NGK has Suriya valiantly trying to save a loose script.

NGK is an emotionally engaging political drama that sees a highly educated organic farmer coerced into joining a political party, and details his discoveries thereafter.

Much more was expected of director Selvaragavan but it is the sheer brilliance of Suriya that carries the movie.

NGK is currently on circuit.

* Lutchmanan is an educator, author and linguistic campaigner. She is also a presenter/producer at Lotus FM. You can catch her on Inisai Mazhai, Friday, from 6pm to 7pm, and The Best Of Kodambakkam, Sunday, 1pm to 3pm.