Lifestyle - VALENTINE’S Day 2020 is upon us and with this being a Leap year, according to tradition, it’s up to the ladies to pull out all the stops and spoil the men in their lives. And - if they dare - women can propose to their men. If you’ve been stuck on what to give or do with your special someone, here are a few ideas. When it comes to proposing we’ll leave that to you to decide.



GIFTING:

For the car enthusiast: Get him a branded accessory. You can search for these online or call your nearest specialist dealer to find out where you can purchase an authentic branded item.





For the sports fan: Have his name printed, engraved or embossed on merchandise from this favourite sports team. Team jerseys are widely available at sports stores. Various other paraphernalia - like mugs, caps, soccer or rugby balls and the like - can be sourced online and in-store. Just Google search the team’s name and add “merchandise South Africa”, then click on the “shopping” link. For example “Manchester United Merchandise South Africa”.

For the gaming fanatic and sports fan: Try these SKIN-NIT decal skins, made from a premium vinyl, to protect and style his favourite gaming console – for example, the PS4 Console or the Xbox One Console (makro.co.za)

IT’S A DATE:

For the romantic: A serene setting, a massage and maybe a mani-pedi for two? Treat your man to some well-deserved time out and spend quality time with him. Exuberance Health & Wellness Centre in Umhlanga have a wide selection of couple’s treatments. For example their Caviar Mani and Pedi and signature Pure Bliss Couples Massages are a hit. More about them via Exuberance Health and Wellness on Facebook.





Dinner and a movie - on a budget: Suncoast is running its “Real Deal” special until March 26. For R199 you get meals, movies, drinks and more for two people. You get to choose from eight restaurants and more than 30 meal options. The deal can be purchased at Suncoast’s Real Deal Desk. The offer is only valid from Sunday to Thursday, but you could work around it being a pre or post-Valentine’s Day treat, top this off with a gift on Valentine’s Day and Bob’s your uncle! More info via 031 328 3256.

