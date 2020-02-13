Thenjiwe Mosley - 'Take him out! Why is he staying at home? Who is he hiding from? Let the world see us...' Picture: Supplied

Lifestyle - It’s a leap year, so traditionally Valentine’s Day is supposed to be on women, and women can propose. Comedian Thenjiwe Moseley shares tips for the ladies


Romantic date – at home or take him out? Take him out. Why is he staying at home? Who is he hiding from? Let the world see us, especially if I am paying. A good, busy fast-food restaurant. Have a friend with a decent social media following ready with a phone to capture the moment and make it go viral. You might just be the next KFC proposal couple and save yourself a lot of money on unnecessary wedding expenses.


Flowers, chocolates, teddy bears – the whole Valentine’s toot? Absolutely! Everything! And he must walk around with the teddy bear. I am sending it to his workplace, the secretary must be the one to hand it over to him. If Hillary Clinton did that, there would have been no Monica Lewinsky.


It’s a Leap Year, so ladies can propose. Your thoughts? That works in the Western world. In my culture it would never work because then I would have to pay lobolo and that would definitely upset my ancestors. And I am far too proud. We would need a police van and an ambulance if he said no, and I am not getting in the ambulance.


But if you decide to propose, where and how to do it?
a) If you think he’s ready: Home Affairs. Give him no time to change his mind. His friends must have no opinion 
in this.


b) If you don’t think he’s ready, but he should be!: Definitely in private, to avoid any embarrassment. The reason he has not proposed is probably because he is not ready or he is planning to propose to someone else. Don’t take the risk, sisi, a public proposal is a no-no.

Moseley is on the line-up for the Kings & Queens of Comedy Show on February 14. The show carries a PG-16 age restriction. Tickets from Computicket. 


