Thenjiwe Mosley - 'Take him out! Why is he staying at home? Who is he hiding from? Let the world see us...' Picture: Supplied

Lifestyle - It’s a leap year, so traditionally Valentine’s Day is supposed to be on women, and women can propose. Comedian Thenjiwe Moseley shares tips for the ladies

Romantic date – at home or take him out? Take him out. Why is he staying at home? Who is he hiding from? Let the world see us, especially if I am paying. A good, busy fast-food restaurant. Have a friend with a decent social media following ready with a phone to capture the moment and make it go viral. You might just be the next KFC proposal couple and save yourself a lot of money on unnecessary wedding expenses.



Flowers, chocolates, teddy bears – the whole Valentine’s toot? Absolutely! Everything! And he must walk around with the teddy bear. I am sending it to his workplace, the secretary must be the one to hand it over to him. If Hillary Clinton did that, there would have been no Monica Lewinsky.



It’s a Leap Year, so ladies can propose. Your thoughts? That works in the Western world. In my culture it would never work because then I would have to pay lobolo and that would definitely upset my ancestors. And I am far too proud. We would need a police van and an ambulance if he said no, and I am not getting in the ambulance.



But if you decide to propose, where and how to do it?

a) If you think he’s ready: Home Affairs. Give him no time to change his mind. His friends must have no opinion

in this.