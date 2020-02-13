#Valentine's: Tips - How to win her heart - or scare her off!









Lifestyle - IF you’re still trying to pluck up the courage to ask someone on a date this Valentine’s Day, we’ve asked some of the kings of comedy for advice. These comedians are among a host of A-lister acts who will perform at the Kings & Queens of Comedy show at the Durban ICC on February 14. Here are some of their dating tips: MO VAWDA:

The pick-up line that’s guaranteed to get you that date: Do you believe in love at first sight or should I walk by again? or They say Disneyland is the happiest place on Earth. Well apparently, no one has ever been standing next to you. Where to take her: A date doesn’t necessarily have to be expensive and you don’t have to take her to an expensive place. It’s about doing things you both enjoy, taking the initiative and creating a unique and personalised experience.

My most embarrassing Valentine’s Day moment (If I survived this, you can survive anything): When I was younger and on a limited budget - so I couldn’t actually take my date out for Valentine’s Day - I decided to buy her a KFC Streetwise Two, carried my mum’s tablecloth, those floral ones with curry stains on them, and took her to a public park where everyone watched us eat with our hands. I mean, have you tried sticky KFC hand-holding? It’s not appealing. I brought it back by saying ‘see now, I can never let you go’. It worked guys!

The pick-up line that’s guaranteed to get you that date: Hey Guuurl, if you go out with me I promise these three things. Laughter. Romance. We split the bill down the middle like Moses and the Red Sea.

Where to take her: Those benches in the middle of the mall. Pies, fizzy drinks and strawberries because I’m classy.

My most embarrassing Valentine’s Day moment (If I survived this, you can survive anything): I bought a lovely girl named Lacretia a massive chocolate teddy bear. She was allergic to the type of chocolate it was made of and she got violently ill. The whole school laughed at me every year on Valentine’s Day - until I left school.

The pick-up line that’s guaranteed to get you that date: Do you wear your hair like that often?

Where to take her: To Shabbat dinner with your family. It’s all uphill from there. (Shabbat is the Jewish day of rest. Shabbat dinners are usually multi-coursed.)

The line-up for the Kings & Queens of Comedy Show also includes Darren Maule, Tumi Morake, Dillan Oliphant and Prins. The show carries a PG-16 age restriction. Tickets from Computicket.

