Lifestyle - IF you’re still trying to pluck up the courage to ask someone on a date this Valentine’s Day, we’ve asked some of the kings of comedy for advice.
These comedians are among a host of A-lister acts who will perform at the Kings & Queens of Comedy show at the Durban ICC on February 14.
Here are some of their dating tips:
MO VAWDA:
The pick-up line that’s guaranteed to get you that date: Do you believe in love at first sight or should I walk by again? or They say Disneyland is the happiest place on Earth. Well apparently, no one has ever been standing next to you.
Where to take her: A date doesn’t necessarily have to be expensive and you don’t have to take her to an expensive place. It’s about doing things you both enjoy, taking the initiative and creating a unique and personalised experience.