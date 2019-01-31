Durban - THE case of a Verulam mother who allegedly dumped her newborn baby hours after giving birth has been moved to the Verulam Regional Court. The identity of the woman cannot be revealed to protect the identity of the infant and her two other minor children.

On Wednesday the 31-year-old woman appeared in Verulam Magistrate's Court.

She is charged with attempted murder and ill-treatment of the child.

According to police spokesperson Lt Colonel Thulani Zwane, the mother was initially charged with child abandonment.

"It is suspected that she is the mother of the child but we will conduct a DNA test to verify whether she is," said Zwane.

The mother of three, who is out on R1 000 bail will appear in court on February 19.

On January 14, a passerby looking for food in the bins spotted the 3.2kg baby - which still had its umbilical cord attached on Olivine Road in Verulam.

Private security, Reaction Unit South Africa responded to the call for help and found the infant wrapped in a denim garment.

Shortly after arrested the mother who lived meters away from the scene.

The boy baby was taken to a local hospital for observation.

