Durban - THE Verulam mother accused of dumping her newborn baby in a black bin bag is expected to plead guilty to attempted murder next month.



This was revealed in the Verulam Regional Court on Monday, where the 31-year-old appeared.





The woman who cannot be named to protect the identity of her minor children is out on R1000 bail.





She was arrested in January after private security company Reaction Unit SA found the baby in a plastic bag after being alerted to a baby crying from a member of the public.





Magistrate Betty Rawheath asked the defence to finalise the plea of guilty before the accused’s next court appearance.





Magistrate Rawheath asked attorney Ricky Ramouthar to ensure everything was in place for the matter to go ahead.





“Nothing stops the accused from submitting all documents that could support her case,” said Rawheath.





Rawheath said once the plea is made, a decision will be made on sentencing.





The Everest Heights woman in a signed affidavit presented to court said that she had dumped the baby believing that it had died while still in her womb.





She apologised to the court for her actions.





The unemployed woman, who has two other children, was arrested after the 2.3kg baby was found abandoned on Olivine Road, metres away from her home.





The woman is facing charges of attempted murder and child abandonment.





She is to be prosecuted on the attempted murder charge.





The baby is in a place on safety.



