Durban - IN a move to educate women about the dangers and impacts of abortion, members of the National Alliance for life campaign made their way to Ballito Junction where they held a placards demonstration. Over 20 people marched from Leonara Drive with the march ending at the popular mall.

They chanted the words "no to abortions."

Dr Van Heerden, the CEO of Doctors for Life International and chairperson of the National Alliance for Life said since 1997 - when the law was passed to allow abortions - till date an estimated one million, six hundred thousand babies would have been aborted.

He said he sees a number of young girls looking for abortions.

“Youth are brazen, they have no care for the unborn child or life of the innocent. I do scans and show them the baby moving in the womb and after they turn with a brazen face and say they still want to go for an abortion."

Some of the demonstrators also took their children along to show support.

A stay-at-home mum, Natasha Naidoo said it upsets her hearing that people chose to abort rather than adopt or look at their other options.

“I came to stand up for life and to let everyone know that abortion is murder and life begins at conception. It upsets when I hear about abortion and it's really disappointing, I feel people need to be educated on their options rather than chose to abort.”

