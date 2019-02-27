Nayizolo Simelane of TNT Models, sporting a design by Zama Mathe, gets in the mood for the Vodacom Durban July theme ‘Stars of Africa’ at Greyville Racecourse. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad.

Durban - The theme for the 2019 Vodacom Durban July has been announced. Durban's biggest horseracing event is set to take place on July 6.

This year's theme "Stars of Africa" touches on the quality field of horses and jockeys that always grace the iconic Greyville track and the gathering of ‘A’ list celebrities that frequently attend the event.

“Every year we do a theme because it's such a prestigious day and this year we focused on the stars the jockeys, the horses, the celebrities it doesn't get better it really is the greatest event on the African continent,” said Tweddell.

A long list of fashion shows will take place prior to the race day and in turn guide the fashion and decor on the day itself and Tweddell expects the fashion to be off the top draw.

“I’m expecting lots of ethnic designs and lots of royalty designs to be on display," he said.

