Hrithik Roshan Picture: IMDB.com As expected the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War has made a blockbuster start at the box office. Directed by Sidharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Pictures, the movie has officially become the biggest Bollywood opener ever breaking the record set last year by Thugs of Hindostan, another Yash Raj production. Critics have also praised the action entertainer, while Roshan took to social media asking fans not to reveal the surprise elements of the movie. Incidentally there are rumours that the production house is already considering a sequel. Luv Ranjan's big announcement:

After the success of Sonu Ke Tittu Ke Sweety, Luv Ranjan has announced a brilliant cast for his next movie. The untitled project will bring together superstars Ajay Devgan, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

Salman's big Eid 2020 news:

Salman Khan and the celebration of Eid is always the perfect time for a blockbuster. After owning this period with a spate of super successful releases Khan is set dominate Eid 2020 with a new release titled Radhe. The action flick will have Khan playing a cop and will be directed by Prabhudeva. Radhe will be a remake of the Korean movie The Outlaws.

John Abraham sequel announced:

John Abraham is gearing up for another hit at the box office. After critical and commercial success with Satyamev Jayate, Abraham and director Milap Zaveri have confirmed that the sequel will release in October 2020. Divya Khosla Kumar has been signed as the leading lady.



