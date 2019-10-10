As expected the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War has made a blockbuster start at the box office.
Directed by Sidharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Pictures, the movie has officially become the biggest Bollywood opener ever breaking the record set last year by Thugs of Hindostan, another Yash Raj production.
Critics have also praised the action entertainer, while Roshan took to social media asking fans not to reveal the surprise elements of the movie. Incidentally there are rumours that the production house is already considering a sequel.
