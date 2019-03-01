Durban - A Verulam man was left seriously injured after he was apparently attacked by his pet dog on Friday morning. The 60-year-old who was at his home in Trenance Park claimed that he was suddenly attacked by the three-year-old boerboel.

Reaction Unit South Africa spokesperson, Prem Balram, said members arrived at the scene and found the man bleeding profusely from bite wounds. He had sustained wounds to the face and neck.

"The man explained that when he approached his dog, it had attacked him without warning. The dog managed to drop him to the ground and repeatedly bit him on his head and neck.

" The injured man managed to break free and run out of his property and close the driveway gate behind him,"said Balram.

The owner was transported to hospital for medical attention.

In January a Phoenix man died after was mauled by a boerboel and a Labrador retriever.

It is alleged that he was walking to his friend’s home when he was attacked by the dogs in Rucklen Place.

The man’s windpipe was crushed during the attack and he had to undergo a tracheotomy.

He was also bitten on his head and chunks of his flesh were ripped off his arms, torso and legs.

He died days later in hospital.

A case of keeping a ferocious dog was opened at Phoenix SAPS.

